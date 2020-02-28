Students At Eagles Elementary Get Surprised With Trip To Legoland

Due to change in staff at Legoland, the team originally thought they weren't going to be able to go.

FARGO, N.D.- Hard work pays off.

And these six fourth and fifth graders have been working all school year preparing for the First Lego League North American Championship competition.

“They’ll compete in three areas. They have robots, they have Legos, with the Lego robotics, the lego mind and they’ll have challenges where every team has to do the same challenges,” says Curtis Foote, the Robots Coach at the Eagles Elementary Lego League team.

This year’s theme was city shapers and the kids had to come up with a project that would help the city and the community.

“When they were visiting Olivet Lutheran Church they found out one of the freezers there had gone out last year and their food pantry is open one day a month, so they may not be somebody in there every week to know if the freezers go out, so the kids worked on figuring out a way to alert people if the freezer quit working,” he says.

The students took second place at the state championship and were invited to attend a national competition at Legoland in California.

Here’s the catch: The students did not know and were being surprised with the news by their teachers and parents.

“I was surprised since I thought they got rid of California, so I was bummed out that we couldn’t go, but then I was like yay we can go,” Matthew Foote says.

What’s Matthew most excited about?

“Probably flying on an airplane,” he adds.

The students will be travelling to California from May 15 to the 17.

If you’d like to help the students, here is the link to donate.