Bloomberg Ends Presidential Campaign, Endorses Biden

WASHINGTON–Mike Bloomberg announced he is ending his bid for president on Wednesday.

In a statement, Bloomberg said that the results from Super Tuesday make his nomination “virtually impossible.”

He said he will continue to fight to defeat Donald Trump by endorsing Joe Biden saying, “I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

Bloomberg won in the territory of American Samoa and received a total of 44 delegates on Super Tuesday.