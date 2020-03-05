A High School Student Spends The Day With NDSU President Dean Bresciani

She says the day consisted mostly of meetings and a few events.

FARGO, N.D.- Freshman Zoe Bundy contacted the president’s office a few weeks back to explore career options.

Bundy is still uncertain of what career path she wants to take.

She says the skills she learned today will help her in any career path that she chooses to go into in the future.

“In the careers that I’ve done for shadowing in the past, I’ve learned just the leadership quality is a huge part in how important, at least today, how communication and collaboration is important, working with other people and then supporting them at their events,” says Davies High School freshman Zoe Bundy.

Bundy also got the opportunity to shadow MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst two weeks ago.