Sheyenne basketball takes down Davies in East Region championship

Sheyenne defeated Fargo Davies 68-48

FARGO, ND – For the first time this season, Sheyenne boys basketball defeated Davies in a 68-48 showing to take the East Region title.

The Mustangs dominated early on offense and kept the Eagles to a season-low 48 points.

Sheyenne advances to the state tournament as the top seed from the region and will play Dickinson on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Davies moves on as the No. 2 seed and will play Mandan on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in round one.