NDSU Heads to 5th NCAA Tournament with Summit League Championship Win Over UND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Herd is thundering to the NCAA Tournament with a resounding win over North Dakota in the Summit League Championship Game.

North Dakota State’s defense shut down North Dakota early on with the Fighting Hawks’ first basket coming from Marlon Stewart around seven minutes into the game.

NDSU was perfect from the free throw line in the first half making nine and they were 8-11 from three in the first frame.

The Bison’s 49 points at the half tied a Summit League record for points in a first half.

The Fighting Hawks’ 22 points to end the first was a season-low.

Vinnie Shahid led NDSU with 25 points with Tyson Ward not far behind with 23.

De’Sean Allen Eikens led UND with 17 points. Marlon Stewart, in his final game for the Fighting Hawks, scored 12.

The Bison led by as many as 39 points and went on to win 89-53.

NDSU will find out who they play in the NCAA Tournament on the NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show on Sunday, March 15th at 5:00 PM on CBS.