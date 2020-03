Bernie Sanders Secures Win in North Dakota Caucuses

FARGO, N.D.–Bernie Sanders voters were out in full force on Tuesday securing him a win in North Dakota.

Sanders won the state with 7,682 votes to Biden’s 5,742. Tulsi Gabbard received 89 votes.

The polling site in Fargo had to call in reinforcements after voters waited for more than an hour to cast their vote.

A total of 14,546 voters turned out for the caucus.