Clara Barton students’ art turns into $1,000 donation to Fargo pet daycare

FARGO, N.D. – Fourth graders’ art projects at Clara Barton Elementary are bringing in a big donation, and it’s all going to a good cause.

South Bark, a pet daycare, collaborated with the students and turned their artwork into greeting cards, tote bags, and T-shirts.

Half of the proceeds were then donated to the Husky Hutch program at Clara Barton.

South Bark wrote out a check for $1,000.

“There was a lot of different drawings, a lot of variety, different dogs, different pictures. It was just really cool to see the different artistic abilities of each of them. It’s really great to see the community rally around something that helps the less fortunate, especially kids. They are important, they are our future,” South Bark Social Media Manager Nic Smith said.

The Husky Hutch program operates a food pantry to help alleviate child hunger for less fortunate children attending the school.