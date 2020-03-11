NCAA basketball & hockey tournaments will have no fans & “limited family attendance”

Bad news for Bison and UND fans as NCAA Tournaments will go on without fans and will only have “essential staff and limited family attendance.”

In a statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert says his decision is based on discussions with the association’s Covid 19 panel and the NCAA Board of Governors.

“This decision is based on the best interest of public health,” Emmert said.

North Dakota State punched their ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament with a Summit League Championship win over North Dakota on Tuesday.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks men’s hockey is ranked #3 in the nation and begin their quest for another NCAA title on Friday in the NCHC quarterfinals against Colorado College.