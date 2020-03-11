North Dakota Receives Millions Of Dollars For Coronavirus

State leaders voted to accept the funding on Tuesday.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota will be getting up to 6 million dollars in federal funding to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

North Dakota has now tested 13 people for the virus: 7 are negative and 6 are pending with no positive tests yet.

The cash comes from the over 8 billion dollar COVID-19 bill that was passed by Congress and signed by the president.

State leaders voted to accept the funding on Tuesday.

About half of the money will be allocated for supplies, including personal protective equipment.

“That money can be spent on our state on personnel, supplies, spent on emergency measures and we have a preliminary budget on how we might spend those dollars,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Walz signed a $21 million bill to cover the response to the coronavirus outbreak.