UND Women’s Basketball: Travis Brewster Out As Head Coach

Spent eight seasons as head coach

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Athletic Director Bill Chaves announced this morning women’s basketball coach Travis Brewster will not return to his role next season. Associate head coach Mallory Bernhard is named in the interim. Brewster had one season remaining on his contract.

Brewster ends his eight years in Grand Forks with an overall record of 128-120. He was two-time Big Sky coach of the year and led the program to its only NCAA Tournament berth in 2014.

UND finished 15 and 15 this season and lost in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament to South Dakota State.