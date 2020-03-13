Four People Arrested after a Stabbing in Mandan

1/3 Maria Felix

2/3 Ikenna Anugwom

3/3 Bray Willey

MANDAN, N.D.–Two adults and two teenagers were arrested after a stabbing occurred in Mandan.

The Mandan Police Department responded to a local trailer court on Thursday where they found 36-year-old Bomichael Lund with multiple stab wounds.

Officers received information about the suspects and the vehicle they were driving. Police were able to locate the vehicle in Wildwood trailer court where the suspects were taken into custody.

Nineteen-year-old Ikenna Anugwom was arrested for attempted murder along with a 16-year-old boy who was arrested for conspiracy to commit attempted murder and terrorizing.

Thirty-six-year-old Bray Willey was arrested for conspiracy to commit attempted murder, and 42-year-old Maria Felix was arrested for hindering law enforcement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.