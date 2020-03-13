North Dakota Declares State Of Emergency For Coronavirus

The State Will Not Close K Through 12 Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. — Governor Doug Burgum announces a state of emergency for North Dakota.

Under the declaration, the government will provide new guidelines and policies to help battle the virus.

Burgum says the state will follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC on COVID-19 prevention.

He says the state will not close K through 12 schools.

The new guidelines recommend paying attention to school absences, encouraging hand washing and staying in contact with parents.

“We have 1 reported case, what that means is, there is not 1 single hospitalization, in any of the hospitals in North Dakota today for the coronavirus not one,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

Link To North Dakota Guidelines.