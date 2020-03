Vehicle rollover on Veterans Blvd

The driver was stuck inside his pickup truck, but first responders got him out with no injuries

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo police responded to a vehicle rollover at the 2000 block of Veterans Boulevard at around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Officers say they found the driver of a Dodge Ram stuck inside his pickup truck.

First responders were able to get the 49-year-old Fargo man out with no injuries.

The driver was cited for Care Required.