Fargo Force Season Ends With USHL Canceling Rest of Games

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force season comes to an after the USHL decided Wednesday to cancel the rest of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league originally suspended regular season play last Thursday. The USHL year ends with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Commissioner Tom Garrity saying in a statement that the health of players, coaches and fans is what’s most important at this time. The Force finish in third place in the Western Conference standings and eight points out of the top spot.

KVRR Sport’s talked with Force general manager Cary Eades on what the team is doing to move forward.

“As far as our players staying in shape and the conditioning and everything, the condition is hour by hour right now,” Eades said. “Obviously we have to do our part to stay socially apart from each other. Keep our activities changing everyday so right now its kind of just stay home. Do your part. Join in on the fight against this and you know we can pick up on the training and conditioning a little bit later.”

