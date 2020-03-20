Fargo Distillery Creates Hand Sanitizer From Liquor To Help Those In Need

The Bottles Were Also Distributed To Local Grocery Stores And Other Businesses For Workers

FARGO, N.D. — Hand sanitizer, it’s something everyone is trying to get their hands on.

That’s why Proof Artisans Distillers in Downtown Fargo says they felt the need to help out people in the community.

“Using some of what would have been vodka were converting that into hand sanitizers.”

Staff have been working around the clock making everything in-house, Northland Vapor in Fargo even donated the small containers used to hold the liquid.

The company says they avoided having to go through an extensive waiting period because the federal government gave him the o-k to be able to produce the hand sanitizer.

“On top it’s very practical to actually use very good alcohol versus hand sanitizer which is made with bulk DH alcohol that could be placed into a vehicle.”

They’re asking for a good will donation that go towards putting together an event to help the servers and workers who are being hurt by all the coronavirus closures.

They preferred that everyone only took one bottle, however they made a few exceptions.

Kath says a big part is also bottling large amounts of sanitizer into their vodka bottles to be provided to people more exposed and vulnerable to the virus.

Katlyn Bassett the Program Director Of Rem Northstar, an organization that assists adults with disabilities across the northern part of Minnesota says shortages are making it more difficult for the organization to stay well supplied as it can take up to two weeks for them to have products delivered.

“It’s extremely important for us to provide these supplies to our individuals to ensure their safety.”

Kath says he’s hoping the good work being done at the distillery will help send a message of goodwill towards the community that are going through hard times.

“We don’t want this to continue to be what we have seen of hoarding in the past we want this to just be a good friendly gesture lets help out where we can.”