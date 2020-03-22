WATCH 4:00 p.m.: Sunday Briefing from White House Task Force

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House are teetering on a nearly $1.4 trillion economic rescue package as the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has indicated an agreement is within reach, but congressional Republican and Democratic leaders said there was no deal yet after an hour-long meeting Sunday at the U.S. Capitol.

This, as the first U.S. senator tested positive for COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he is feeling fine and is in quarantine.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vows the Senate will press ahead Sunday with a planned procedural vote. He wants passage of the package by Monday.