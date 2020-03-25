Man Stabbed In Grand Forks Attack

Victim Suffered Apparent Non-Life Threatening

A man is hospitalized after a stabbing in Grand Forks.

Police responded to a reported robbery in progress at 8:40 Tuesday night on the 800 block of North 51st Street.

Police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed several times in the thigh when he was walking to his parents’ home.

The victim went to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.

The suspect fled after the attack.

He’s described as a tall, medium build male wearing dark clothes.

The investigation is ongoing this morning. Police ask anyone win formation to contact them by phone at 701-787-8000, on the GFPD Facebook Page or with the Tip411 app.