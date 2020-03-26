BNG supports local business with #NDSmart apparel

All proceeds from the apparel line go to a fund to support local buisness

FARGO, N.D. — BNG has created an apparel line with the #NDSmart to sell to the public. One hundred percent of the profit from purchases will go to a fund to support small businesses.

Supporting local buisnesses is something that has always been important to the team at BNG.

“Most of our legacy clients have been living in North Dakota or operating in North Dakota for over fifteen, twenty years,” said BNG director of creativity, Kimberly Diane. “To be able to give back to them and help them in their time of need is something that speaks really highly to BNG and to our team.”

Click here to buy #NDSmart products.