1,600 People File For Unemployment in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. – The COVID-19 Pandemic has brought about one of the worst workforce impacts in the history of the United States.

We now have official numbers on the impact it’s leaving on North Dakota.

Nearly 6,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state of North Dakota, and the number is expected to rise as we reach the peak of this pandemic.

Cass County had the highest number of claims filed, with over 1,600 cases.

The food service industry is being hit the hardest.

“We had to shut our doors to the public. We were having traffic of over 100 people a day coming in to seek assistance with unemployment insurance. With COVID-19 that’s not a very healthy situation for those customers or for the people who work here,” said Carey Fry, the Manager of the Fargo Workforce Center.

The state’s workforce departments say that while their doors are closed to the public, people can still file for unemployment by mail, phone, e-mail, or the state’s website.

You can find answers to questions about unemployment here or by calling 701-239-7300.