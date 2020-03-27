NDDoH Reports Cass County Man as First COVID-19 Death in North Dakota

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health has reported the state’s first death due to COVID-19

The man was in his 90s from Cass County and was reported as having underlying health conditions.

The NDDoH confirmed the man acquired COVID-19 from community spread.

Gov. Doug Burgum said, “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one. Each of us has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect those most vulnerable to the disease – our elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions. We’re all in this together.”

State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said, “My heart is with the friends, family and caregivers who are grieving. As a courtesy, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time. Now more than ever, we need to take care of each other and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”

There are currently 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota.