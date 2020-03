On This Day: One Cobber Continued To Soar

On this day in 2016, Concordia's Chad Johnson capped off a March to remember

FARGO, ND – On this day, back in 2016, Concordia Baseball’s Chad Johnson punctuated a month to remember for himself and cobber fans in an 11-8 win over then 9th ranked Jamestown. The sophomore finished the day with two home runs and five runs batted in. It was part of a march that saw the center-fielder go 11 for 23 at the plate with a .783 slugging percentage.