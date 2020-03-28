Sanford Healthcare Provider Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sanford has been contacting people who may have come into close contact with the provider

FARGO, N.D.-

Thoes at Sanford say the provider first had symptoms on March 23rd and is self-isolating at home.

Eventide officials say that healthcare provider had been at the assisted living facility in Moorhead this week.

Sanford says the exposure was limited to the nursing home setting and no more than 10 people were in contact with the provider.

Sanford officials are contacting people who may have come into close contact with that person.

They say no patients or employees at Sanford facilities were exposed.

Sanford moved to video visits at Eventide on March 24th.

At this point in time and have been for a while. We make sure healthcare providers and all of our employees report any concern of symptoms. We’ll have a very low threshold for testing any healthcare provider with any sort of appropriate symptoms,” says Sanford Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Griffin.

Sanford officials say they will be switching to video visits at all nursing homes within the next few days.