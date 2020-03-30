Chahinkapa Zoo Pushes Back Season Opener

The zoo planned to open for the year on April 25th, but will be pushing back the start date due to the pandemic.

WAHPETON, N.D. – Staff at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton say that COVID-19 is pushing their season opening back, but it will not cancel it entirely.

Currently, all 11 employees are still working full time, as the animals require full time care.

Some employees work from home when they can.

“We’re going to be glass half-full kind of people, and go forward with our plan, except the dates are going to change,” said Kathy Diekman, the Zoo’s Director, “Things change so rapidly, things are changing hourly, as soon as we are clear to open, we will open for the season.”

The zoo is hoping that they will be able to open in May.

They say that they rely heavily upon zoo admissions and donations to maintain operations and their conservation mission throughout the year.