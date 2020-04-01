Truck Drivers Receive Free Meals As a Thank You Amid COVID-19

The organizations are expecting to deliver another 200 meals on Tuesday.

MAPLETON, N.D – Truck drivers continue to keep America stocked with food and supplies despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our truck drivers are the backbone of America. They are what keeps the supply chain going and we are so appreciative of everything that they do day in and day out. And while the rest of America is trying to work from home, and telework, truck drivers can’t do that. They’re living in their homes which sometimes are their trucks,” says Kelly Krapu, the Board of directors at the FM Transportation Club.

The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association alongside other organizations decided to step in and do something for these unsung heroes.

“We were trying to figure out what we could do to thank our truck drivers that are here in North Dakota and our goal would be to have them stop at the scale here, and it’s kind of an April Fools Joke, cause they think they may be stopping to be inspected or get their truck weighted, and basically we’re going to have them stop here and we’re going to give them a flyer that says, thank you for your service, we’re counting on you a free lunch,” says Director of Safety and Maintenance at MME, Mark Wolter.

More than 45 companies pitched in money to pay for 200 meals.

“”It’s a sub sandwich, a bottle of water, a bag of chips and some hand sanitizer, which they probably have some trouble getting. Right now, hand sanitizers are in short supply so, I thought we would give him some hand sanitizer, so they could take care of themselves and be careful when they’re out on the road,” he says.

They say the outpouring support from the community has been nothing short of amazing.

“It’s been overwhelming. I can’t get it all done in one day, so we’re going to do this twice,” Wolter adds.