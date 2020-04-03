Bormann “honored” to take over as head coach of Concordia men’s basketball

Tyler Bormann accepted the position at his alma mater, becoming the 12th head coach in the history of the program

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s a homecoming of sorts for Tyler Bormann.

The 2006 Concordia College graduate has accepted the position of head men’s basketball coach for the Cobbers and is thrilled to be heading back to his alma mater.

“It was not so much getting back to the college level specifically, it was about Concordia College,” Bormann said. “It was about the opportunity to return to my alma mater and hopefully infuse energy into the program.”

Bormann won’t be making too far of a move to join the Cobbers.

The Detroit Lakes native will only have to travel across town, after spending the past four seasons as the head coach of Moorhead high school.

Bormann had found success with the Spuds, most recently leading them to back-to-back 20-win seasons.

He will try to take that winning culture to a Concordia team that won just three games last season and hasn’t had a winning record since 2016.

“Everyone would like to be in the position where you are competing for and vying for conference championships year in and year out, but that is just not the situation currently,” says Bormann. “I think we can get better on a daily basis and get to a point where we are competing night in and night out and that is really the first step in the process.”

Bormann is embracing the challenge of turning things around at Concordia and is thrilled to give his team the chance to be a part of that change.

“It is something I am excited about from the standpoint that a young man coming into our program right now has the opportunity to change the trajectory of Cobber basketball,” Bormann explained.

“It is a great opportunity to develop young people and develop young men in our program socially, academically, and athletically. As a head coach, that is what I aspire to do and it is what my mission is and I think it is an outstanding opportunity to do that.”