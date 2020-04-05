Prom 2020: Picture Perfect, 6 Feet Apart

Central Cass teens take prom pictures even though event isn't happening due to pandemic

CASSELTON, N.D. — Two Central Cass students didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from getting dressed up for one of high school’s most memorable nights.

The junior prom was set for last night and even though it was canceled, Morgan Olson and her date Chance still put on their formal wear to take some of the traditional pictures.

Six feet apart, of course.

Morgan wore her dress and a rose corsage and Chance putting on the suit and bow tie.

Morgan’s mom, Ashley, posted these pictures to Facebook, writing, “What would be such a sad day turned out to be an extra special one.”