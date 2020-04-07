West Fargo school resource officers surprise four-year-old on his birthday

Several police cars lined the street in front of Oakley Kava's home to sing happy birthday

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Oakley Kava was suppose to have a cop-themed fourth birthday party this year because of his love of police officers.

“He was always going to have a police officer birthday party anyways,” says Oakley’s mother, Tessa Kava. “I was originally going to see if one could come and knock on the door and say happy birthday, maybe let him check out the cop car, but since we had to cancel his birthday party, this is the least I could do for him.”

With the help of the West Fargo Police Department’s School Resource Officers, Tessa Kava gave her son a big surprise.

Several cop cars lined the front of the Kava’s home to sing Happy Birthday to Oakley, deliver a special card and a West Fargo police patch, and bring a smile to a boy who didn’t get the chance to have the traditional birthday this time around.

“It was amazing actually. I thought maybe it was just going to be one officer and so I didn’t think they would be able to do as much as they did, but what they did was absolutely amazing,” Tessa Kava said.

For the School resource officers, the surprise was a win-win; not only did they get to brighten Oakley’s day, but they also continued to bond with a kid they’ll soon be seeing in the classroom.

“We try to do anything we can, especially with our SRO’s right now,” said West Fargo Police’s SRO and Cultural Liaison, Det. Sgt. Derek A. Cruff. “Just because the kids aren’t in school, doesn’t mean we don’t want to connect and have that connection with them. This is going to be an up-and-coming-kindergartner so what a great experience for him to have some interaction with police.”

While he may not have had the party he planned, the kindness some of the people he looks up to the most will likely make Oakley’s fourth birthday one to remember.

“Even though he is super shy, I am sure when he sees the pictures and stuff, he is going to look back and he is going to think it is amazing,” says Tessa Kava.