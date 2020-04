Cities Area Transit Services Ending at 6 p.m. in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The City of Grand Forks has announced all Cities Area Transit Services will end at 6 p.m. until further notice.

The decision was made due to a severe lack of people riding the buses in the evening.

Dial-A-Ride and Senior Rider Services will also end at 6 p.m.

For bus routes and hours of operation, visit: grandforksgov.com