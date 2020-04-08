Drekker Brewing Company, Fargo Underground, and the FM Area Foundation Team Up for Coronavirus Benefit

The All Together beer project is a worldwide collaborative effort to brew beer and donate the proceeds to workers in the hospitality industry.

FARGO, N.D.–Three local businesses are teaming up to raise money for workers in the hospitality industry who are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drekker Brewing Company, Fargo Underground and the FM Area Foundation are combining their specialties to help community members in need.

Jesse Feigum, Co-Owner of Drekker Brewing says, “We’d been looking for more ways we could help and when we heard about the All Together beer project it really seemed like a no brainer for us to get involved. This will get money directly to people who’ve been out their helping us by serving our beer and helping our company grow for years now, so we hope we can raise enough money to help them out in these uncertain times.”

While Drekker is brewing the beer called “All Together,” Fargo Underground is creating a website for affected workers to register and receive a share of the money raised by the sale of the beer. The Fargo Moorhead Area Foundation is also creating a fund for anyone in the community to donate directly which is also where the rest of the money raised by Drekker will go.

Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo bar and restaurant workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must register at alltogetherfm.com by May 15 in order to receive a share of the money. All the money raised will be distributed to workers no later than May 31.

Drekker will begin brewing the beer this week and is hoping to have it ready for sale in late April.