UND Hockey’s Berry Named Spencer Penrose Coach of the Year

First UND Coach to win award since 2001

GRAND FORKS, N.D.– (UND Athletics) For the first time since 2001, a University of North Dakota head hockey coach has won the Spencer Penrose CCM/AHCA Division I Men’s Coach of the Year Award as Brad Berry completed the sweep of coaching awards. He was also earlier named the NCHC Coach of the Year, the USCHO Coach of the Year and was named College Hockey News’ National Coach of the Year as well.

Berry led UND to a resurgent 2019-20 campaign that saw the Fighting Hawks pile up an impressive 26-5-4 overall record, the NCHC’s regular season title (17-4-3) and the top spot in both the national polls and the NCAA Pairwise for the bulk of the season.

Included in the memories were a Thanksgiving weekend sweep of the rival Minnesota Gophers, the first series taken at Denver in over a decade, and an incredible 18-1 mark at home. His team was among the top scoring teams in the nation and was the best in fewest shots on goal allowed on the other end.

Berry now owns a career record of 116-57-23 (.651) in his five seasons behind the bench at North Dakota.

Berry himself was a standout defenseman as a player, first at UND where he collected 74 points (12 goals, 62 assists) in 112 games from 1983-86 under legendary head coach John “Gino” Gasparini. Berry also won a gold medal with Canada at the 1985 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Before returning to UND prior to the 2012-13 season, Berry spent two years (2010-12) as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

Berry had recently completed his ninth season as an assistant coach at UND in 2014-15 before taking over the head coaching spot. He served two stints in that assistant role, first from 2000-01 through 2005-06 and again from 2012-13 through 2014-15. He also previously spent time as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets (2010-12) and the AHL’s Manitoba Moose (2006-08).

He becomes the first UND coach to win the Spence Penrose Award since Dean Blais in 2001. North Dakota coaches have been finalists for the award nine time since winning the award last ( Dave Hakstol – eight times, Berry- once).

UND’s ALL-TIME SPENCER PENROSE AWARD WINNERS

1987 Gino Gasparini

1997 Dean Blais

2001 Dean Blais

2020 Brad Berry