Eventide Fargo Confirms Resident has COVID-19

FARGO, N.D.–A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Eventide Fargo.

A resident at the senior living community was identified as having the virus.

All staff that interacted with the resident have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Eventide President and CEO Jon Riewer says, “We are doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus in our setting. We are working in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health to ensure we are taking appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are continuing the strict preventative actions we implemented in early March.”

All Eventide locations are currently closed to visitors and staff is screened daily when they arrive at work.

Riewer says Eventide staff has strict infection control measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.