Great Plains Food Bank In Need Of Volunteers To Help Pack Meals

The organization says due to COVID-19 , they've seen less people volunteer.

FARGO, N.D.- The organization says they always welcome donations and volunteers, but now more than ever they are in need of these resources to help those who have been the most impacted by COVID-19.

Donations are are especially needed since the food bank has less donations coming in from the food industry.

The organization says every year they have more than five thousand volunteers supplying about 20-thousand hours.

“We’re certainly seeing an increase and therefore we’re going to need to package up our food and we need volunteers to do that. You know, it’s critical for us at all times,” says Jared Slinde, the Communications Manager at Great Plains Food Bank.

Here are the links, if you’re interested in donating or volunteering