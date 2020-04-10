I-29 between Manvel & Grafton closed due to flooding

NORTH DAKOTA – Part of Interstate 29 in the northern valley is closed because of flooding.

Lanes in both direction from the Manvel to Grafton exits are inaccessible. You’re asked to use Highway 81 north to Grafton and turn east on state Highway 17 to get to I-29.



Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson put pictures of rising waters in his district, including the Oslo area, on Facebook. He says, “There were many miles of flooded land as far as I could see. My heart goes out to all those struggling with spring flooding and the added stress from the pandemic.”