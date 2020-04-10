Road Construction Begins Monday on Main Avenue in Downtown Fargo

Construction is expected to be complete in mid-October.

FARGO, N.D.–Construction season is beginning in Fargo and drivers should prepare to find alternate routes to get around Main Avenue.

The Main Avenue Makeover Road Construction is set to resume on Monday, April 13 at 7 a.m.

Main Avenue east of University Drive to west of the 10th Street South Underpass Bridge will be completely closed off. The underpass will remain open to northbound 10th Street traffic.

Pedestrians will still be able to use sidewalks throughout the construction zone.

Assistant District Engineer for the NDDoT Joe Peyerl says, “Main Avenue is the east-west backbone of the downtown area and Fargo’s city-network, and work zones can create changes for us all. By working together with out contractors, area businesses and core community groups that use this roadway daily, this will be a corridor that provides a safe and friendly place for all users–vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users–when this project is fully complete.”

Construction on Main Avenue will be done west to east. Drivers traveling north of Main Avenue should take 1st Avenue North and drivers South of Main should take 1st Avenue South between University Drive to 2nd Street South.

The Main Avenue Makeover Road Construction has five phases. The traffic impacts for phase two through five are below:

University and Main Avenue intersection (second traffic impact): Intersection will remain open with lane reductions as northbound counterflow lane is built. This phase needs to be complete by early June 2020.

Intersection will remain open with lane reductions as northbound counterflow lane is built. This phase needs to be complete by early June 2020. Main Avenue between 8th Street to Broadway (third traffic impact): The intersection of 8th Street and Main Avenue will fully close to motorist for up to two months. Business access and pedestrian traffic will be maintained.

The intersection of 8th Street and Main Avenue will fully close to motorist for up to two months. Business access and pedestrian traffic will be maintained. Main Avenue between 10th Street to 8th Street (fourth traffic impact): The remaining roadway of Main Avenue will be reconstructed west of 8th Street South intersection.

The remaining roadway of Main Avenue will be reconstructed west of 8th Street South intersection. 10th Street South Underpass Bridge (last traffic impact): The steel bridge deck under Main Avenue for the 10th Street South underpass will be replaced. There will be short-term lane closures on 10th Street South.

