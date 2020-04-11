Hooligan’s Bar and Grill Hosts Drive-In Theater

The restaurant had two showings

WEST FARGO, N.D.- The restaurant asked for reservations to be made prior to attending to keep control of the amount of people there.

Anyone who orders carry out was able to attend the drive-in.

Attendees were given a number for their vehicle, a limited menu and rules.

The first was Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs and the second showing was Happy Gilmore.

Organizers asked attendees to remain in the vehicle for the entire showing to maintain safety distances.