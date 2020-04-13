Free meals continue to be provided for Fargo-Moorhead families in need

More than 19,000 meals have been given out by the Fargo Public Schools district

FARGO, N.D. — Free meals for local families in need are continuing to be offered across the metro.

YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties is now providing meals and snacks every weekday to children ages 18 or younger.

Additional meals can be purchased for $5 for anyone over the age of 18.

A Fargo Public Schools official says the need for their to-go meals has also been growing each week.

The district has given out more than 19,000 meals since March 18th.

“A lot of households are, you know, struggling maybe even more so now with the pandemic and perhaps more parents are out of work or not able to work, so we think there’s even an increased need,” says Fargo Public Schools Director Of Nutrition Services Cindy Hogenson.

To lower the amount of physical contact, Fargo Public Schools is now giving out two meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays rather than one meal everyday.