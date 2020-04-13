MSUM Football: Getting Ready For Upcoming Season Will Take Different Measures

Dragons prepping for upcoming season with no spring practice

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With spring practice not able to take place on the field for Minnesota State-Moorhead football, the Dragons have spent the time putting in work virtually.

Head coach Steve Laqua and his staff meet with the players a couple times a day diving into the playbook and doing what they can with what’s allowed through technology

With the start of the season and fall camp still four months away, no timetable has been set if a return to the field is likely to start on time.

Laqua says you can hope for some time before the regular season starts to see how everything is translating but ultimately it comes down to how the players are staying focused outside of that time in order to be ready to play games when the time comes.

“A big part is how much student athletes are willing to do in the summer to prepare themselves to be ready,” Laqua said. “If you look at high schools, they don’t have many days of practice and they’re still playing the game. Its not necessarily how you’re doing in practice but what you’re doing leading up to that in some capacity. Ideally you want to get a couple weeks but I think anybody would rather play then miss a game then to extend fall camp.”

Spring practice was set to begin on March 21st.