Sheyenne’s Kpeenu Signs With NDSU Football As Part Of 2021 Class

Kpeenu led EDC in rushing as a junior

FARGO, N.D — Head coach Matt Entz and North Dakota State football land their second recruit for the 2021 class and did not have to look very far to find him.

Sheyenne running back Barika Kpeenu has committed to NDSU making it official on his twitter after being offered in February.

There’s no doubt the Bison found a player who will keep the future run game strong. Kpeenu led the EDC in rushing yards and helped lead the Mustangs to their first Dakota Bowl appearance.

Kpeenu joins teammates Tyler Terhark and Nathan Goldade at NDSU.

Keepnu says two factors attracted him to the program to make the commitment early starting with family.

“Everything that they do is always through them and me leaving and going somewhere else is definitely difficult,” Kpeenu said. “If I were able to do it, that would be different but just staying home and also knowing that the culture that NDSU as far as other schools. Other schools are still rebuilding their culture while NDSU has that culture where all we have to do is put in the work and the results will come.

Kpeenu joins Mandan’s Jaxon Duttenhefer in the 2021 class.