West Fargo Police Department Rescue Man from Watered Ditch

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department rescued a man from a water filled ditch Tuesday morning after his vehicle went off the road.

Police were called to the area of 21st Avenue West and 15th Street West at approximately 2:30 a.m. for reports of a vehicle in a ditch.

When officers arrived they located the vehicle and pulled the driver from about four feet of water.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Police are not releasing the man’s name at this time. The incident is still under investigation.