YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties offering free supper and snacks for children

The meals will be available to pick up every weekday for those under the age of 18. A vehicle will be parked outside of one of eight locations around Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead with volunteers and staff distributing the food to kids.

“The school district Fargo and West Fargo are doing a tremendous job doing the lunches and the breakfast and all that stuff, so we just wanted to fill the gap with the supper and the snack, so that is why we decided to do our own bagged supper at these locations,” said the YMCA food program coordinator Katie Anderson.