North Dakota WIC to Allow Virtual Authorizations and Appointments

WIC helps working and non-working families, including those recently unemployed.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota WIC continues to be open and offering services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Department of Agriculture has allowed temporary changes to the program to allow for WIC authorizations, appointments and applications to be done remotely.

The temporary changes also allow certain hard-to-find food items such as milk, eggs or bread to be substituted for other WIC eligible foods.

Director of the North Dakota WIC Program Colleen Pearce says, “WIC staff are working hard to ensure that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, and accurate information during this public health emergency.”

WIC helps working and non-working families, including those recently unemployed.

Visit health.nd.gov to see if you qualify.