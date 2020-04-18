Watch Live: ND Gov. Burgum and Grand Forks Mayor Brown Hold Daily COVID-19 Briefing

ND Dept of Health Joint Information Center press briefing with Governor Doug Burgum 4/18/20 ND Dept of Health Joint Information Center press briefing with Governor Doug Burgum 4/18/20Briefing will start at approximately 3:30pm CT Posted by North Dakota Department of Health on Saturday, April 18, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding his daily press briefing to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota.

We learned today of 68 new cases of COVID – 19 in Grand Forks County. A majority of these positive cases were identified as a result of the testing event that took place on Thursday, April 16. Not all tests from this event are complete at this time. We will have more information on the situation today at Governor Burgum’s News Conference at 3:30 PM.

“We were hoping to avoid something like this, but we’ve planned and prepared for it,” said Mayor Michael R. Brown. “We’ve identified and are isolating the problem and are doing everything we can to mitigate the spread so we don’t overwhelm our health care system. This virus is highly contagious and potentially fatal. I urge our community to follow the CDC recommendations.”

“Altru Health system is working with state and local Public Health officials as we address the spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Grand Forks County,” shared Dr. Steven Weiser, President of Altru. “While we are confident in the plans we’ve put in place to accommodate a surge in our hospital, we urge the community to follow the recommendations of physical distancing, now more than ever. Controlling the continued spread of COVID-19 in our community is imperative in maintaining a strong healthcare response.”

“We really need to emphasize why this news is so significant and why our message of staying home and physically distancing is so critical. This virus is different than seasonal flu,” urges Director of Public Health Debbie Swanson “There is no vaccine for COVID – 19 which is why it is so important to adhere to the guidelines and recommendations that we have emphasized.”

The recommendations, which continue to evolve as we understand the impact of COVID-19, currently include the following:

Practice physical distancing

Practice good hygiene;

Wash your hands for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces.

Stay home if you are sick

Wear a face covering when in public

For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., 7 days/week or Grand Forks Public Health at 701-787-8100, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday. Individuals experiencing symptoms, such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, can call Altru’s 24/7screening hotline at 701-780-6358, or call your healthcare provider prior to going to the healthcare facility.