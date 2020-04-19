North Dakota Reports Its 10th Death Due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota has recorded another death related to COVID-19.

The 10th person to die is a woman in her 70’s from Cass County with underlying medical conditions.

Of the 57 new positive tests announced Sunday, 34 come from Grand Forks County.

Cass County has 15 more cases and Dunn County 3.

The Health Department also report 15 currently hospitalized, up 2.

Recovery rates continue to increase, 189 have recovered from COVID-19. That’s an increase of 6.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying medical conditions.

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES

Burleigh County – 1

Cass County – 15

Dunn County – 3

Grand Forks County – 34

Morton County – 1

Mountrail County – 1

Nelson County – 1

Stark County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

13,630 – Total Tested (+667 individuals from yesterday)

13,045 – Negative (+610 individuals from yesterday)

585 – Positive (+57 individuals from yesterday)

51 – Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

189 – Recovered (+6 individuals from yesterday)

10 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.