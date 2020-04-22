Fargo Parks Hosts Virtual Earth Day Challenge

This was a way for them to celebrate the 50th anniversary of earth day

FARGO, N.D. – For 15 days, the parks department has posted a different education challenge activity using either no supplies or supplies that you should already have in your home.

One quest required participants to make a jump rope out of plastic bags that you had from grocery shopping.

There were three different prizes given out by random drawing.

“Keeping the community connected to each other and the way we can connect these days is different, but we still want to make sure that our community is growing and providing a good atmosphere for our whole community,” says Jessica Korynta, the Event Specialist at the Fargo Park District.

More than 100 people participated in the virtual Earth Day challenge.