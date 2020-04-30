New Moorhead Coach Ellingson Putting Players First

Ellingson was an assistant under previous coach Bormann

MOORHEAD, Minn. — There’s a new Moorhead boys basketball coach and its a familiar name to the Spuds athletics community. Matt Ellingson takes over the program after four years as an assistant under Tyler Bormann, whose now the head men’s basketball coach at Concordia.

Ellingson knows what success at Moorhead looks like. He was part of the last spuds team to go to state in 2012 as a player before playing with the cobbers and has seen the program produce back to back 20-win seasons for the first time under Bormann.

How does that success continue under his watch? Ellingson says its about catering to the players.

“This is going to be our deal. This is going to be a we thing, not a me thing,” Ellingson said. “I did not get into coaching for my individual success. Its all about building relationships. Its all about providing an experience for our student athletes that they’re able to look at 10-15 years and go ‘wow’ I really enjoyed that experience and playing for that individual coach.”

Ellingson said he’s most excited for the s\Spuds schedule and the challenge of teams that are on it.