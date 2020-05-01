Governor Doug Burgum Lays Out His Budget For The 2021 To 2023 Biennium

The guidelines vary between 85 to 95 percent of the current adjusted base.

NORTH DAKOTA – The governor focused on embracing telework and technology, investing in process improvement and analyzing vacant positions.

He asked state agencies to focus on goals and outcomes, and to think strategically on how they can reinvent existing processes to create more value for citizens.

“If you’re a smaller agency with less than a $5 million adjusted base budget, we’re looking at a 5% cut. If you’re an agency with $5 million to $20 million, we’re looking for a 10% adjustment base budget,” says Governor Doug Burgum.

House Minority Leader, Representative Josh Boschee of Fargo says “State employees have done an amazing job supporting our citizens through this crisis, although they didn’t always have the resources they needed. A promise not to cut any full-time state employees would show the gratitude they’ve earned.”