WATCH LIVE: Gov. Burgum, Fargo and West Fargo Mayors Host COVID-19 Press Briefing

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burgum will be joined by State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis and Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson.

The North Dakota Department of Health reported a total of 1,323 positive cases, 32 current hospitalizations, 582 people recovered and 31 deaths.