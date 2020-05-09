Vinyl Taco Co-Owner Responds To Allegations Made By Employees Over Working Conditions

Some Vinyl Taco workers say the restaurant is not keeping them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FARGO, N.D.- Four to six staff members say they will not be returning to work if Vinyl Taco does not meet their requests.

The restaurant co-owner Lance Thorson says he was surprised by this, saying management has been doing what it can to keep staff members safe.

“We’ve communicated with our employees about the guidelines and protocols that we’re putting into place and we’re following all the recommendations and guidelines of the state of North Dakota and the National Restaurant Association,” Vinyl Taco co-owner, Lance Thorson says.

He says some of the guidelines the restaurant has put in place include taking employees’ temperatures, conducting a brief screening and sanitizing tables and chairs after every use.