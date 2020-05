Woman Dies in Crash East of Enderlin

ENDERLIN, N.D. — One woman is dead after a single vehicle crash east of Enderlin.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling on Highway 46 when it left the road, went into the ditch and rolled over.

The vehicle landed partially under water.

The victim is a 40-year-old woman from Starbuck, Minnesota.

The crash is under investigation.