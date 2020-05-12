Authorities Searching for Man after Pursuit through Horace and West Fargo

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol and West Fargo Police Department were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Monday.

The NDHP received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a rural area of Horace at approximately 10:40 p.m. A trooper attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver fled north east into West Fargo.

West Fargo police took over the pursuit until the vehicle left the city limits where the NDHP was able to deploy a tire deflation device and disable the vehicle.

A Fargo Police Department K-9 was asked to assist in tracking the suspect after he fled on foot. The K-9 tracked the suspect to a house in Horace, but the suspect was not located.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the suspect involved in the incident and charges will be filed when the investigation is complete.

